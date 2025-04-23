Man pleads guilty, gets prison for shooting contractor in face in Miami Twp

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Wilmington man who was accused of shooting a contractor in the face at a house in Miami Twp. before fleeing to Clinton County was sentenced to prison after entering a plea agreement.

Spencer C. Skalski, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification, and was sentenced the same day by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis Adkins to five to six years in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit the firearm used in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Spencer Skalski

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted, accused of shooting contractor in face at Miami Twp. house

Skalski’s charges stem from Oct. 20, 2024, when Miami Twp. police were called to a report of a shooting at 1:08 p.m. in the 9900 block of Ainsworth Court.

Investigators said that a private contractor who bought the house had come to complete work in the basement, and was let inside by Skalski, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

After about an hour, Skalski asked how the work was going, and as the contractor was climbing the steps from the basement Skalski reported started shooting, hitting the contractor in the face, the affidavit said.

Sgt. Paul Neinhaus of the Miami Twp. Police Department said, “The contractor received a cheek wound, but luckily (and amazingly) avoided any major injury.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Skalski was not living in the home at the time of the shooting.

Skalski fled in his vehicle and was later stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Clinton County.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Skalski was not living in the home at the time of the shooting.

In Other News
1
Columbus-area man gets probation for choking ex-girlfriend, says he...
2
Moraine man pleads guilty connected to 2023 fatal crash
3
Women sentenced to probation in connection to dog training scam
4
Glen Rogers, convicted serial killer from Hamilton, set to die in May
5
FBI arrests Warren County man accused of leaving explosive device at...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.