Man pleads guilty, gets prison for shooting contractor in face in Miami Twp

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Skalski’s charges stem from Oct. 20, 2024, when Miami Twp. police were called to a report of a shooting at 1:08 p.m. in the 9900 block of Ainsworth Court.

Investigators said that a private contractor who bought the house had come to complete work in the basement, and was let inside by Skalski, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

After about an hour, Skalski asked how the work was going, and as the contractor was climbing the steps from the basement Skalski reported started shooting, hitting the contractor in the face, the affidavit said.

Sgt. Paul Neinhaus of the Miami Twp. Police Department said, “The contractor received a cheek wound, but luckily (and amazingly) avoided any major injury.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Skalski was not living in the home at the time of the shooting.

Skalski fled in his vehicle and was later stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Clinton County.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Skalski was not living in the home at the time of the shooting.