Man accused of shooting at off-duty Dayton officer’s car indicted

The officer then “produced his firearm in fear of his safety,” according to court records, and fled at a high speed.

“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the officer] and fired approximately 12 shots at [the officer’s] vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

When police later found Chadwell and interview him, Chadwell reportedly said he shot at the officer’s vehicle because he thought they were people who had tried to break into his garage.

“Chadwell was not aware the at time [the officer] was a police officer,” according to court records. “When Chadwell was asked why he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him, he said because he was ‘pissed.’”

He is scheduled to be arraign in court on Dec. 8.