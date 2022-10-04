Man accused of shooting cousin during burial at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

Another cousin attempted to grab the gun and disarm Lewis, when Lewis reportedly shot him in the hand and upper thigh, according to court records.

Deputies reportedly found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the scene.

Family took the injured man to the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center at 4100 W. Third St., according to the sheriff’s office. From there, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Lewis fled the scene but was found about an hour later at a hotel off Dryden Road in Moraine.

During an interview with investigators, he admitted to shooting the vehicle and his cousin, according to court documents.

Lewis remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.