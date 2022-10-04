Man accused of shooting cousin during burial at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

Bond is $100,000 for an Oklahoma man accused of shooting his cousin last week during the burial of a relative at Jefferson View Cemetery.
Jaquade Dewayne Lewis, 30, was charged with four counts of felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division documents.
Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the cemetery at 2290 S. Union Road in Jefferson Twp.
“Witnesses advised Jaquade Lewis produced a handgun after an argument and shot the vehicle which was occupied by his adult female cousin and 1-year-old niece,” an affidavit read.
Another cousin attempted to grab the gun and disarm Lewis, when Lewis reportedly shot him in the hand and upper thigh, according to court records.
Deputies reportedly found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the scene.
Family took the injured man to the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center at 4100 W. Third St., according to the sheriff’s office. From there, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Lewis fled the scene but was found about an hour later at a hotel off Dryden Road in Moraine.
During an interview with investigators, he admitted to shooting the vehicle and his cousin, according to court documents.
Lewis remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.