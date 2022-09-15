Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in the neck in Xenia Twp.

“At the base of the stairs, [the woman] heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder,” read court records. “She turn around and saw ‘Shawn’ pointing a gun at her.”

She ran from the group, but Brown reportedly chased her.

“[The woman] related that she was tackled by ‘Shawn’ and the two struggled over the gun for a few moments before she eventually was able to get away,” the affidavit read.

A Xenia police sergeant found the woman on Hilltop Road and she was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman identified Brown as the shooter and told a detective they had been dating for two months but broke up two days ago, according to court documents. She also reportedly said her car was taken by the two men and Brown.

The car was found in Seneca County where Brown was arrested, according to court records.