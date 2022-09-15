Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in the neck in Xenia Twp.

A 21-year-old Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend in the neck in Xenia Twp. and then left in her car with two other men.
La’Dashiaun “Shawn” Brown was charged with one count each of felonious assault and receiving stolen property, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.
Monday morning, Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Ford Road on a report of a shooting. They made contact with two women, including an 18-year-old who had been shot in the neck, according to court documents.
The 18-year-old told deputies she picked up Brown and two other men in Dayton and they drove to a barn where they were able to walk down steps to the river, according to an affidavit.
“At the base of the stairs, [the woman] heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder,” read court records. “She turn around and saw ‘Shawn’ pointing a gun at her.”
She ran from the group, but Brown reportedly chased her.
“[The woman] related that she was tackled by ‘Shawn’ and the two struggled over the gun for a few moments before she eventually was able to get away,” the affidavit read.
A Xenia police sergeant found the woman on Hilltop Road and she was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman identified Brown as the shooter and told a detective they had been dating for two months but broke up two days ago, according to court documents. She also reportedly said her car was taken by the two men and Brown.
The car was found in Seneca County where Brown was arrested, according to court records.
