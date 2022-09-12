Sheriff’s office investigation under way in Greene County

Multiple Greene County sheriff’s deputies and detectives were investigating outside a home in Xenia Twp. Monday morning.
Crews were in the 900 block of Ford Road taking pictures and looking at what appeared to be a burn pit, according to a Dayton Daily News reporter.
Initial reports indicated a shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office has neither confirmed nor denied a shooting occurred.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
