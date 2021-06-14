Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window indicted

A 34-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window.
Robert Woodrow Ford is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification. He also is charged with having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, which also includes a three-year firearm specification.
Police and medics were called around 2:45 a.m. June 1 to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue after a 31-year-old woman had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, while she was in her bedroom.
Ford came to the house and wanted to speak to the woman, with whom he shares a child. However, he was told by another occupant to leave the property before Ford went around the side of the home and fired two shots through the bedroom window, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Ford, who also is accused of a parole violation, is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his June 4 arrest by the Adult Parole Authority of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.