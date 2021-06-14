Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window indicted

Robert Woodrow Ford is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification. He also is charged with having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, which also includes a three-year firearm specification.

Police and medics were called around 2:45 a.m. June 1 to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue after a 31-year-old woman had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, while she was in her bedroom.