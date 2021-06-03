Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window in Dayton

Police and medics were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue after a 31-year-old woman had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, while she was in her room.

Charges were filed Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court against Robert Woodrow Ford, who has a warrant for his arrest for two counts of felonious assault and two weapons violations. He is not in custody.