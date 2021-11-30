Man accused of stabbing woman with scissors, trying to drown her in tub indicted

When police arrived, they found a woman bleeding from numerous facial injuries as well as injuries to her hands and leg. She was taken to a local hospital, where a medical exam revealed defensive stab and cut wounds to her hands and a long cut on her inner left leg. Among numerous facial injuries was a cut in the lip area that may require surgery, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Lavizzio, who was wet when police arrived, said he called the police, and that he “freaked out when he thought (the victim) was cheating on him and assaulted her.”