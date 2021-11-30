dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused of stabbing woman with scissors, trying to drown her in tub indicted

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

A 27-year-old man indicted Tuesday reportedly told Dayton police he beat his girlfriend, stabbed her with scissors and tried to drown her in the bathtub because he thought she was cheating on him.

Aubrey Brian Lavizzio is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and abduction.

Police responded Nov. 20 to the 3200 block of East Fifth Street after a 911 caller first reported a homicide and then a possible suicide.

When police arrived, they found a woman bleeding from numerous facial injuries as well as injuries to her hands and leg. She was taken to a local hospital, where a medical exam revealed defensive stab and cut wounds to her hands and a long cut on her inner left leg. Among numerous facial injuries was a cut in the lip area that may require surgery, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Lavizzio, who was wet when police arrived, said he called the police, and that he “freaked out when he thought (the victim) was cheating on him and assaulted her.”

Police recovered a pair of scissors from the home.

Lavizzio remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Balduf
