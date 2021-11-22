dayton-daily-news logo
Police: Man stabbed woman with scissors, tried to drown her in bathtub

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

A 27-year-old man told police he beat his girlfriend, stabbed her with scissors and tried to drown her in the bathtub Saturday because he thought she was cheating on him.

Aubrey Brian Lavizzio was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court, where bail was set at $50,000 for felonious assault and abduction.

ExploreNearly 50 cited in US 35 speeding crackdown

Police responded early Saturday to the 3200 block of East Fifth Street after a 911 caller first reported a homicide and then a possible suicide.

When police arrived, they found a woman bleeding from numerous facial injuries as well as injuries to her hands and leg. She was taken to a local hospital, where a medical exam revealed defensive stab and cut wounds to her hands and a long cut on her inner left leg. Among numerous facial injuries was a cut in the lip area that may require surgery, according to an affidavit.

Lavizzio, who was wet when police arrived, said he called the police, and that he “freaked out when he thought (the victim) was cheating on him and assaulted her.”

ExplorePolice: Man shoots brother in leg during fight in Trotwood

Police recovered a pair of scissors from the home.

Lavizzio remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked around 3 a.m. Saturday.

He is next due in court Nov. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Jen Balduf
