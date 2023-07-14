X

Man accused of throwing lit firework into Dayton crowd indicted

A man who reportedly threw a lit firework into a crowd at an unlicensed Fourth of July fireworks shows was indicted.

Robert Winn III, 18, of Dayton. is facing one count of arson, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On the Fourth of July, Dayton police learned of a planned unlicensed fireworks show near Gettysburg and Hoover avenues. Crews monitored the situation and shut down roads as the crowd grew.

An officer in the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue saw Winn light a firework and then throw it into the street were a crowd was forming, according to police.

“As the crowd was running away the (firework) functioned,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.

Winn was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.

After police received reports of vehicle involved in hooning activities they closed roads, according to police.

Around midnight, a signal 99, or call for an officer in need of assistance, was issued, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There were also reports of gunfire.

Two people were arrested and one person reported a gunshot injury. It wasn’t clear if the injury happened at the scene or another location, police said.

