Man indicted in robbery that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

Don Wilber Hunter IV
Don Wilber Hunter IV

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Suspect reportedly entered Dayton home and pointed gun at residents

A man indicted Tuesday is accused of a gunpoint robbery that led to a six-hour SWAT standoff last month in Dayton.

Don Wilber Hunter IV, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 21 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, both with a three-year firearm specification.

Hunter is accused of entering a South Philadelphia Drive home on Aug. 26 and demanding money at gunpoint from the residents.

Police investigation identified Hunter as a possible suspect, and one of the victims identified him during a photo lineup, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Detectives responded around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to Hunter’s residence in the 700 block of Mertland Avenue in Dayton. Hunter was seen inside but refused to come out of the house. Dayton SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and a standoff ended around 5 a.m. when two people, including Hunter, came outside. Hunter was wearing clothing that matched the description of the robbery suspect, according to the court document.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the Mertland Avenue home and recovered a handgun, the affidavit stated.

Hunter posted bond Aug. 30 and is no longer an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail, court records show.

