Man indicted in robbery that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

Police investigation identified Hunter as a possible suspect, and one of the victims identified him during a photo lineup, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Detectives responded around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to Hunter’s residence in the 700 block of Mertland Avenue in Dayton. Hunter was seen inside but refused to come out of the house. Dayton SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and a standoff ended around 5 a.m. when two people, including Hunter, came outside. Hunter was wearing clothing that matched the description of the robbery suspect, according to the court document.