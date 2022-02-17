Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man arrested following Kettering SWAT response facing weapons, drug charges

Matthew Jennings Fowler

Credit: Kettering Jail

caption arrowCaption
Matthew Jennings Fowler

Credit: Kettering Jail

Credit: Kettering Jail

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
7 minutes ago

A man arrested after Kettering Regional SWAT served a search warrant at an apartment earlier this month is facing multiple weapons and drug charges.

Matthew J. Fowler, 41, of Kettering, was charged with four counts of having weapons while under disability and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

ExploreRELATED: ‘Dangerous weapons’ investigation leads to Kettering SWAT call

Police reportedly obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1900 block of Hazel Avenue in Kettering after a detective learned drugs were being sold at the apartment.

While surveilling the apartment, investigators noted foot and vehicle traffic at the apartment and that people were staying for a short amount of time, according to court documents.

“A vehicle was stopped leaving the suspect address,” court records read. “The driver was in possession of marijuana and admitted to buying it from the suspect location.”

On Feb. 9, SWAT served the search warrant.

“The reason SWAT was called was there was a report of weapons in the home,” Kettering police officer Joe Ferrell said earlier this month.

Within 45 minutes to an hour, the people inside the apartment came outside, he said.

ExploreMontgomery County overdose deaths drop in first month of 2022

Detectives located methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, paraphernalia, a revolver, a stolen pistol and ammunition inside the apartment, according to court documents.

On Monday, Fowler’s bond was set at $25,000 and it was posted on Tuesday, according to the court docket.

In Other News
1
Plaintiffs oppose pausing civil case against indicted Butler Co...
2
Man in hospital after shooting reported near Dayton restaurant
3
Montgomery County overdose deaths drop in first month of 2022
4
Bond $750K for man charged with murder for 2016 shooting in Fairborn
5
Businesses in Middletown feel impact of crash that downed power lines

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top