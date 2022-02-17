Montgomery County overdose deaths drop in first month of 2022

More people are seeking treatment for addiction now than in the past couple of years when the pandemic limited treatment options, said Richard Confer, the founder of Recovery Works Healing Center in West Carrollton.

Caption Richard Confer is the Founder of Recovery Works Helping Center.

“We’re busier with people seeking treatment which is good,” Confer said. “I don’t know if the use (of drugs) is any worse or better, but I do think we have seen an increase in people coming out and getting help more recently. If people are engaged in treatment, we usually don’t see overdose deaths take place.”

He said some of the people seeking treatment are doing so after being ordered to by a court, but he believes whatever it takes for people to get help is in their best interest. Officials have said that more drugs now are laced with fentanyl and other substances that the user might not know about, and therefore are even more dangerous.

Confer said people going through addiction usually need assistance to defeat it, and loved ones should support them.

“The reality of it is you can’t make anybody get help,” he said. “The best way to do it is to love someone and encourage them to get treatment. Don’t enable the behavior, but encourage them to get help.”

Montgomery County Overdose Deaths in January by year:

2017: 65

2018: 26

2019: 19

2020: 20

2021: 34

2022: 22