Man jailed in Piqua assault free on bail in Alabama murder case

Langham is held on $250,000 bail in the Miami County Jail on charges of felonious assault, inducing panic, tampering with evidence, three weapons violations and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and criminal damaging.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Allen is held on $100,000 bail in the Miami County Jail for tampering with evidence and misdemeanor charges of endangering children, obstructing official business and failure to report a felony.

The man struck in the head with the handgun was treated by paramedics but refused to go to a local hospital, Grove said.

Langham is charged with capital murder in the January 2021 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Hoover, Alabama, according to Jefferson County, Ala., court records.