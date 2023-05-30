X

Man jailed in Piqua assault free on bail in Alabama murder case

Crime & Law
By
44 minutes ago

A man out on bail in an Alabama homicide case was arrested in Monday night in Piqua following an assault and shots fired complaint.

Piqua police were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Young Street for a disturbance that turned into a shots fired call.

“A 44-year-old male was struck in the head with a handgun before that suspect fired at least a couple of shots into the air,” said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

ExploreDayton police investigating after 1 dead, 6 injured in 4 shootings

The suspect, later identified as Kendall Patrick Langham, 20, left in a car with a woman, identified as Jackie Marie Allen, 20. They were quickly spotted and stopped by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. A gun was found near the traffic stop the pair was believed to have thrown out the window as they were being pulled over, Grove said.

Langham and Allen were taken into custody, and a 1-year-old child also in the car was turned over to family members, he said.

Langham is held on $250,000 bail in the Miami County Jail on charges of felonious assault, inducing panic, tampering with evidence, three weapons violations and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and criminal damaging.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Allen is held on $100,000 bail in the Miami County Jail for tampering with evidence and misdemeanor charges of endangering children, obstructing official business and failure to report a felony.

The man struck in the head with the handgun was treated by paramedics but refused to go to a local hospital, Grove said.

Langham is charged with capital murder in the January 2021 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Hoover, Alabama, according to Jefferson County, Ala., court records.

In Other News
1
Dayton police investigating after 1 dead, 6 injured in 4 shootings
2
Suspect in deadly I-75 hit-and-run crash in Moraine faces charges
3
Germantown man accused of giving girl drugs, sexually assaulting her...
4
49-year-old man sentenced in Dayton sexual assault case
5
Police chase stolen Cincinnati school bus through multiple counties

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top