Man jailed in Piqua assault free on bail in Alabama murder case

A man out on bail in an Alabama homicide case was arrested in Monday night in Piqua following an assault and shots fired complaint.
Piqua police were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Young Street for a disturbance that turned into a shots fired call.
“A 44-year-old male was struck in the head with a handgun before that suspect fired at least a couple of shots into the air,” said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.
The suspect, later identified as Kendall Patrick Langham, 20, left in a car with a woman, identified as Jackie Marie Allen, 20. They were quickly spotted and stopped by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. A gun was found near the traffic stop the pair was believed to have thrown out the window as they were being pulled over, Grove said.
Langham and Allen were taken into custody, and a 1-year-old child also in the car was turned over to family members, he said.
Langham is held on $250,000 bail in the Miami County Jail on charges of felonious assault, inducing panic, tampering with evidence, three weapons violations and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and criminal damaging.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Credit: Miami County Jail
Allen is held on $100,000 bail in the Miami County Jail for tampering with evidence and misdemeanor charges of endangering children, obstructing official business and failure to report a felony.
The man struck in the head with the handgun was treated by paramedics but refused to go to a local hospital, Grove said.
Langham is charged with capital murder in the January 2021 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Hoover, Alabama, according to Jefferson County, Ala., court records.
About the Author