BreakingNews
Suspect in deadly I-75 hit-and-run crash in Moraine faces charges
X

Dayton police investigating after 1 dead, 6 injured in 4 shootings

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

Multiple shootings are under investigation after a person was killed and six were injured in four shootings that took place within nearly 24 hours of each other.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting reported around 4:48 p.m. Sunday near Steele Avenue and Pierce Street. Two other victims, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, arrived at Miami Valley Hospital seeking medical care, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

A 911 caller reported someone saw a man laying in the street saying he’d been shot and that three people walked by the scene, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A vehicle crashed in the 100 block of Pierce Street with the 23-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

ExploreDayton teen killed in Warren County crash; Woman suffers serious injuries

At 3:32 a.m. Sunday police learned of a 45-year-old man who arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A potential shooting scene was located at Robeson Place and Stewart Street, Bauer said.

The third shooting Sunday was reported around 11:53 p.m. after two men with gunshot wounds walked in to Kettering Health Dayton. Both are 19 years old and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bauer.

They were shot near Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue.

A few hours later, at 4:38 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital after a 37-year-old man was dropped off by a private vehicle. He was in stable condition.

Investigators believe he was given a ride near North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue, said Bauer.

All four shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can also report tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton teen killed in Warren County crash; Woman suffers serious...
2
Bill would restore Medicaid benefits for inmates - and cut burden on...
3
I-675 South reopens in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
4
2023 graduates: They witnessed first Black president, Sears closing...
5
No injuries reported in Washington Twp. house fire Tuesday

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top