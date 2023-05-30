Dayton police investigating after 1 dead, 6 injured in 4 shootings

Multiple shootings are under investigation after a person was killed and six were injured in four shootings that took place within nearly 24 hours of each other.
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting reported around 4:48 p.m. Sunday near Steele Avenue and Pierce Street. Two other victims, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, arrived at Miami Valley Hospital seeking medical care, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
A 911 caller reported someone saw a man laying in the street saying he’d been shot and that three people walked by the scene, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
A vehicle crashed in the 100 block of Pierce Street with the 23-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released at this time.
At 3:32 a.m. Sunday police learned of a 45-year-old man who arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A potential shooting scene was located at Robeson Place and Stewart Street, Bauer said.
The third shooting Sunday was reported around 11:53 p.m. after two men with gunshot wounds walked in to Kettering Health Dayton. Both are 19 years old and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bauer.
They were shot near Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue.
A few hours later, at 4:38 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital after a 37-year-old man was dropped off by a private vehicle. He was in stable condition.
Investigators believe he was given a ride near North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue, said Bauer.
All four shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can also report tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
About the Author