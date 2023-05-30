Dayton police investigating after 1 dead, 6 injured in 4 shootings

At 3:32 a.m. Sunday police learned of a 45-year-old man who arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A potential shooting scene was located at Robeson Place and Stewart Street, Bauer said.

The third shooting Sunday was reported around 11:53 p.m. after two men with gunshot wounds walked in to Kettering Health Dayton. Both are 19 years old and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bauer.

They were shot near Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue.

A few hours later, at 4:38 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital after a 37-year-old man was dropped off by a private vehicle. He was in stable condition.

Investigators believe he was given a ride near North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue, said Bauer.

All four shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can also report tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.