Man indicted in Moraine police pursuit, crash

Kaleb Nothstine

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of fleeing a Moraine traffic stop last month and crashing in Dayton following a pursuit.

Kaleb Nothstine, 19, is scheduled to be arraigned March 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Officers in Moraine tried to stop a vehicle driven by Nothstine just before 7 p.m. Feb. 28 after seeing it leave a suspected drug house and noticed that the vehicle had no registration, Moraine police Sgt. Kenneth Lloyd said.

The vehicle fled north into Dayton and crashed about five minutes later at East Third and North Main streets in Dayton.

Lloyd said that police took Nothstine to a local hospital to be checked before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Nothstine is no longer in custody.

Misdemeanor charges of no operator’s license, improper display of plates and driving under suspension also were filed against him, court records show.

