Man indicted in Moraine police pursuit, crash

Kaleb Nothstine, 19, is scheduled to be arraigned March 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Officers in Moraine tried to stop a vehicle driven by Nothstine just before 7 p.m. Feb. 28 after seeing it leave a suspected drug house and noticed that the vehicle had no registration, Moraine police Sgt. Kenneth Lloyd said.