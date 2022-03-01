Moraine police pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

A pursuit from Moraine ended Monday night after the suspect vehicle crashed in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, Dayton police and medics responded to the intersection of East Third Street and North Main Street at about 7 p.m. after a suspect fleeing from Moraine police crashed there.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or what the original reason for the pursuit was.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
