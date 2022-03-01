Hamburger icon
Moraine police pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
55 minutes ago

A pursuit from Moraine ended Monday night after the suspect vehicle crashed in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, Dayton police and medics responded to the intersection of East Third Street and North Main Street at about 7 p.m. after a suspect fleeing from Moraine police crashed there.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or what the original reason for the pursuit was.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

