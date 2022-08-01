Man charged in deadly machete, car attack at Dayton park

“Anderson claims [the victim] made threats to harm Anderson’s mother,” an affidavit read.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office pending family notification.

“The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident,” Johns said.

Anderson was reportedly still on the scene when police arrived. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Friday morning.

Anderson is facing three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to court records.