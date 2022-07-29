dayton-daily-news logo
Man dead after attack with machete, car

A man was found dead in the parking lot of Dayton's Triangle Park around midnight on July 28, 2022. Another was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder charges. | JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A 23-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge after police found a man who had been killed late Thursday at Triangle Park in Dayton.

Police initially were called to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. However, when they arrived, officers found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

“It appears a machete and car were used as weapons in this incident,” he said.

The suspect was still at the park and was arrested there, Johns said.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Friday but has not been formally charged.

“The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident,” Johns said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

