Man charged in fatal shooting agrees to plea deal

A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection to a fatal shooting that took place last year.
Marvin Herron, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. Firearm specifications that could lengthen Herron’s time in prison were also pleaded to, the document says.
As a result charges of murder and felonious assault were dismissed in the case.
“The shooting of this young man was not intentional. Marvin has continually expressed remorse for what he did and often thinks about the victim and his family. He accepts responsibility and understands he must be punished for his actions,” attorney Lucas Wilder said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News.
Herron’s legal troubles began when he was indicted in connection to the August, 2019 shooting death of Matthew Aalim. The prosecutor’s office said Dayton Police responded to a single-vehicle car crash on Needmore Road and found Aalim severely injured inside the vehicle.
“The victim was removed from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where it was learned he had been shot in the back of his head,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release. “The victim succumbed to his injuries.”
An investigation concluded that Herron had fired the fatal shot from a second vehicle.
Herron is due back in court on Nov. 20 for sentencing. He has been incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail since his arrest in December on $1 million bond.