Man indicted for murder in shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in Dayton

Dillon Wayne Engle, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, in the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Brian Jacobs.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. April 20 to a home in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue after a woman reported her grandson shot Jacobs, according to 911 dispatch logs.