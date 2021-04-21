Man charged with murder in Dayton shooting death at his home

Dillon Wayne Engle, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Brian Jacobs.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue after a woman reported her grandson shot Jacobs, according to 911 dispatch logs. Jacobs was reportedly shot in the head and was not breathing.