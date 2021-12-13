dayton-daily-news logo
Man charged with stealing SUV with 11-year-old boy inside in Dayton

Jason Paul Wolfe. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Jason Paul Wolfe. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago
The child was let out of the vehicle and found safe

A man is accused of stealing a DoorDash worker’s SUV with her 11-year-old son inside in Dayton last month.

Jason Paul Wolfe, 41, was charged with kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The petty theft charge is a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 15, Wolfe was at Angie’s Tavern at 703 Watervliet Ave. when a woman parked a 2021 Hyundai Kona in front of 631 Watervliet Ave. with her son inside.

Wolfe walked down the street, opened the SUV’s door and stole the vehicle with the boy still inside it, according to a court affidavit.

The woman identified herself as a DoorDash driver to 911 dispatchers and said she was picking up an order when the SUV was stolen with her child and belongings in it, according to dispatch records.

About 15 minutes later, Wolfe reportedly let the child out of the SUV at a different location, the court affidavit read. The boy was found safe.

The next day, Wolfe was arrested by Xenia police and had the keys to the SUV, according to court records. It’s not clear if he was arrested in connection to the Dayton investigation or another incident.

Wolfe was reportedly picked out of a lineup by a witness at Angie’s Tavern. The SUV was found on Friday near where he was arrested.

Wolfe is also accused of eating approximately $40 worth of food at Angie’s Tavern and leaving without paying his bill, according to court documents.

