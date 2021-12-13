Man charged with stealing SUV with 11-year-old boy inside in Dayton

About 15 minutes later, Wolfe reportedly let the child out of the SUV at a different location, the court affidavit read. The boy was found safe.

#UPDATE - The man suspected of stealing a vehicle with child inside on 11/15 on Watervliet Ave. has been identified. The vehicle was also located and recovered.#Thankyou for your tips in this case. We always appreciate your assistance! pic.twitter.com/N6eP5qIqZ1 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 13, 2021

The next day, Wolfe was arrested by Xenia police and had the keys to the SUV, according to court records. It’s not clear if he was arrested in connection to the Dayton investigation or another incident.

Wolfe was reportedly picked out of a lineup by a witness at Angie’s Tavern. The SUV was found on Friday near where he was arrested.

Wolfe is also accused of eating approximately $40 worth of food at Angie’s Tavern and leaving without paying his bill, according to court documents.