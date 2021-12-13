Woman indicted accused of abusing patient with developmental disabilities in Englewood

A 32-year-old woman Trotwood indicted Thursday is accused of abusing a patient in her care at a facility in Englewood.
Krishna Daione Harris was issued a summons to appear for her Dec. 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The incident was reported as an assault on Sept. 14 involving a 31-year-old woman with developmental disabilities at a Graceworks Enhanced Living home in the 4000 block of Woodridge Drive, according to an Englewood Police Department report.
Harris was immediately removed from the schedule following the incident for an internal investigation, which was turned over to Englewood police for further investigation, said Michael Taylor, director of communications and marketing for Graceworks.
The victim’s injuries were described as minor, the police report stated.
Harris is no longer employed by Graceworks, Taylor said.
