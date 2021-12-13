Woman indicted accused of abusing patient with developmental disabilities in Englewood

Krishna Daione Harris was issued a summons to appear for her Dec. 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The incident was reported as an assault on Sept. 14 involving a 31-year-old woman with developmental disabilities at a Graceworks Enhanced Living home in the 4000 block of Woodridge Drive, according to an Englewood Police Department report.