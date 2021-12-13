dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman indicted accused of abusing patient with developmental disabilities in Englewood

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

A 32-year-old woman Trotwood indicted Thursday is accused of abusing a patient in her care at a facility in Englewood.

Krishna Daione Harris was issued a summons to appear for her Dec. 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreMan who spent 20 years in prison declared wrongfully imprisoned

The incident was reported as an assault on Sept. 14 involving a 31-year-old woman with developmental disabilities at a Graceworks Enhanced Living home in the 4000 block of Woodridge Drive, according to an Englewood Police Department report.

Harris was immediately removed from the schedule following the incident for an internal investigation, which was turned over to Englewood police for further investigation, said Michael Taylor, director of communications and marketing for Graceworks.

The victim’s injuries were described as minor, the police report stated.

Harris is no longer employed by Graceworks, Taylor said.

In Other News
1
Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect
2
Trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting outside 513 Lounge in...
3
Montgomery County judge who oversaw mental health courts retiring at...
4
Deputies seize kilo of fentanyl during traffic stop in Fairfield
5
Fire destroys one house, heavily damages second

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top