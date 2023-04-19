Man convicted of 4 ‘brutal’ cold case rapes in Dayton

A Montgomery County jury convicted a 44-year-old man in four “brutal” cold case rapes that happened between June 2013 and April 2014 in Dayton.
Tiandre Levar Turner of Dayton was found guilty on Friday of all but two robbery charges of the 18 counts against him, according to the verdict filed Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
None of the women knew their assailant in the four sexual assaults — reported June 26, 2013, Jan. 30, 2014, March 25, 2014, and April 7, 2014, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said late last year.
“They were fairly brutal rapes where the victim was abducted, beaten and raped,” Johns said.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
It is not clear where the 2013 rape happened, but the three sexual assaults in 2014 took place at a house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
DNA collected at the crime scenes was processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and linked genetically to the suspect’s family. Investigators obtained a search warrant and took a DNA sample from Turner, which matched DNA collected in each case, according to court documents.
Turner remains in the Montgomery County Jail. A sentencing date has not been set.
