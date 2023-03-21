Man convicted of murder in Dayton shooting gets life in prison

“One of the people involved had threatened Butler’s life, Breault said. “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances.”

The charges stem from a shooting on June 15, 2021. Butler was involved in a fight with another man near the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue in Dayton.

After the fight, the other man got into a vehicle with two passengers to leave, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Two women ran alongside the vehicle to try to get inside.

Butler got a gun and fired 10 rounds at the vehicle and fleeing women, according to the prosecutor’s office. Printup was struck by gunfire. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died five days later.