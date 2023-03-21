BreakingNews
Man convicted of murder in Dayton shooting gets life in prison

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

A Dayton man found guilty of shooting a woman to death as she was trying to get away may spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Terrance Vonjur Butler, 34, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton to 27 years to life in prison in the death of 24-year-old Mizette Selen Printup.

Butler was convicted Feb. 23 following a bench trial of two counts of murder, six counts each of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability.

Butler’s defense attorney, Catherine Breault of Rion, Rion & Rion, said following her client’s conviction that she respected the judge’s decision but noted there was provocation by one of the complaining witnesses in the case.

“One of the people involved had threatened Butler’s life, Breault said. “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances.”

The charges stem from a shooting on June 15, 2021. Butler was involved in a fight with another man near the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue in Dayton.

After the fight, the other man got into a vehicle with two passengers to leave, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Two women ran alongside the vehicle to try to get inside.

Butler got a gun and fired 10 rounds at the vehicle and fleeing women, according to the prosecutor’s office. Printup was struck by gunfire. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died five days later.

