Man dead after shots fired during Harrison Twp. break-in

A man is dead after a person living above a cellphone store fired shots during a reported break-in in Harrison Twp. Tuesday morning.
Around 1:41 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to 3801 N. Dixie Drive on a report of a shooting, according to a press release.
An investigation revealed a man and juvenile girl were breaking into the business when a resident living above the store confronted the man, who was already inside the business and attempting to steal items, according to the sheriff’s office.
The resident fired shots, hitting the man. He drove to a residence in Dayton before being transported to the hospital.
He later died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity has not been released at this time.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.
