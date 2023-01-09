Thefts from USPS blue boxes continue to plague Dayton area communities

Officers found the mail bag, scanner and cellphone case in an apartment complex just east along Taylorsville, in the 7500 block of Mount Hood.

A police K9 was called in to track the suspect, but was unable to locate the man, police said.

The case remains under investigation by Huber Heights Police.

Police in West Carrollton are the latest to warn residents to not use the outdoor blue collection boxes outside U.S. Post Office branches.

The West Carrollton Police Department on Friday reported three separate thefts between Jan. 1 and Jan. 6 in which checks written out in large amounts were stolen out of the blue drop boxes at the Post Office’s West Carrollton branch, 901 East Central Ave., according to Officer Chris Fairchild, spokesman for West Carrollton Police Department.

All three cases have been forwarded to the department’s Fraud Unit for investigation, Fairchild told this news outlet Monday.

“We want to encourage citizens to not use these collection boxes for now,” the department posted on social media Friday. “Instead, go inside the actual post office and use their drop station to send your outgoing mail.”

West Carrollton police said the thefts seem to be an ongoing issue, not just in its jurisdiction, but other area jurisdictions, as well. “Thieves are stealing mail and changing the amount and payee information on checks,” police said.

The Beavercreek Police Department on Jan. 3 also reported recent thefts and warned residents about the dangers of using the outdoor boxes.

“If you are paying bills by mail and have utilized the blue boxes in the past, we encourage you to begin delivering your outgoing mail to the drop off stations inside the post office,” the Beavercreek Police Department said in a press release.

Mail theft has been an ongoing problem across the country and in the Dayton area.

There were thefts last year from at least seven different post office mail boxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Centerville/Washington Twp., amounting to thousands of dollars in stolen checks.

In September, two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint within 15 minutes of each other in Dayton and Trotwood. In both cases the robber reportedly demanded the letter carrier’s “arrow key,” which is a universal key that unlocks the blue collection boxes.

At least six people have been arrested in connection to mailbox thefts in the area, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, who said there are active investigations into the mail theft activity.

“If customers are using USPS blue collection boxes we encourage them to place their outgoing mail in the blue boxes before the last pickup time of the day,” Lutz said previously, to make sure the mail is picked up that day.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of mail theft should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 to file a report.

In Kettering and Riverside, nearly $75,000 in stolen checks were cashed by parties they were not issued to, police said. The United States Postal Inspection Service offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of suspects accused in recent armed robberies of mail carriers in Dayton and Trotwood.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in October it was aware of 42 cases where mail was stolen, but could not say how much money was stolen from those checks, as the United States Postal Inspection Service handles investigations.