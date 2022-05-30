Man dies following early morning shooting Sunday in Dayton

A man has died after he was reportedly shot early Sunday in Dayton.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue after the man went to a resident and said he was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released at this time. No suspect information was available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are confirmed.
In Other News
1
Duo charged in fatal Hamilton robbery remain housed in county jail...
2
Walmart fatal shooting suspect captured after standoff at hotel
3
Woman charged, accused in stabbing of juvenile in New Lebanon fight
4
Trotwood man sentenced to jail in crash that killed 73-year-old Dayton...
5
NEW DETAILS: Suspect fought with victim before deadly Xenia bar...
About the Author