Man facing more than a dozen charges in Englewood child porn case

A 21-year-old Englewood man indicted Friday is facing more than a dozen felony charges related to child pornography.
Noah W. Priser was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 29 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 11 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
The Englewood Police Department began an investigation after it received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Priser allegedly downloaded child porn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
In Other News
1
Riverside man accused of sharing child porn videos on Tumblr
2
Warrant issued in shooting at Dayton apartment complex
3
Customs agents seize more than $10M in fake Cartier, other jewelry in...
4
Pike County murder trial Day 4: Testimony centers on final Rhoden...
5
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in back of...
About the Author