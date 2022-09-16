dayton-daily-news logo
Man facing more than a dozen charges in Englewood child porn case

Crime & Law
By
2 hours ago

A 21-year-old Englewood man indicted Friday is facing more than a dozen felony charges related to child pornography.

Noah W. Priser was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 29 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 11 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The Englewood Police Department began an investigation after it received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Priser allegedly downloaded child porn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

