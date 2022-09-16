Riverside man accused of creating child porn videos, sharing on Tumblr

A Riverside man indicted Friday is accused of creating and sharing child pornography videos on social media.
Robert Lee Parson, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 40 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor. Of those, 20 charges are for creating material and the other 20 are for soliciting and possessing material, according to his indictment.
Parson reportedly possessed and shared videos on his Tumblr account that showed a young girl engaged in various sex acts with a man, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.
Parson has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Sept. 7 arrest by Riverside police.
