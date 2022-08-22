Man ID’d whose ‘badly decomposed’ body was found in Dayton garage

Combined Shape Caption Dayton police are investigating after a body was found at a Burkhardt Avenue home Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Dayton police are investigating after a body was found at a Burkhardt Avenue home Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

“The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene,” Johns said. “We do believe it is associated with a missing person from back in July in east Dayton.”

The woman who called first responders is the girlfriend of the missing person, he said. Due to the state of the body, investigators initially were are unable to make an official identification.

Investigators have leads in the case, which they are actively following, he said.

This is at least the second decomposing body found in Dayton this month.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 to the first block of Maylan Drive in north Dayton after a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy found a body in the basement of an apartment building while investigating a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Johns previously said that body “appeared to be there for quite some time.” He also said it appeared the building had been vacant since 2015. That body also has not been identified, and it’s not clear whether the person was an adult or juvenile, or male or female.