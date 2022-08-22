Man ID’d whose ‘badly decomposed’ body was found in Dayton garage

The man whose “badly decomposed” body was found last week in a Dayton garage has been identified.
Clinton J. Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified Monday morning by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Pierce’s death was under investigation as a homicide. However, the coroner’s office said Pierce’s cause of manner of death are pending.
Officers responded Thursday evening to the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue in east Dayton after a woman reported a bad smell coming from the detached garage.
When police arrived, they found a body in the garage, Johns said.
“The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene,” Johns said. “We do believe it is associated with a missing person from back in July in east Dayton.”
The woman who called first responders is the girlfriend of the missing person, he said. Due to the state of the body, investigators initially were are unable to make an official identification.
Investigators have leads in the case, which they are actively following, he said.
This is at least the second decomposing body found in Dayton this month.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 to the first block of Maylan Drive in north Dayton after a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy found a body in the basement of an apartment building while investigating a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Johns previously said that body “appeared to be there for quite some time.” He also said it appeared the building had been vacant since 2015. That body also has not been identified, and it’s not clear whether the person was an adult or juvenile, or male or female.