Man found guilty in Dayton double homicide

A Dayton man was found guilty last week of a January 2022 double homicide for which his brother already is serving time.

Derek Edwards Shaw Sr., 56, will be sentenced Oct. 25 after a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury on Sunday convicted him of two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The jury acquitted him of another two of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Visiting Judge Jerry McBride found Shaw guilty of having weapons while under disability for a prior drug conviction, a charge for which Shaw waived his right to a jury, court records show.

Shaw and his brother, 58-year-old Darryl Fitzgerald Cleary, were accused of killing 62-year-old Darryl Dean and 29-year-old Marty Powers.

Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said previously that the victims and suspects were known to one another.

“The initial indication is that it is a disagreement about money and property that tragically escalated into guns fired,” said Hall, who was a lieutenant at the time of the shooting.

Cleary was convicted of two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault. He has been incarcerated in the Pickaway Correctional Institution, serving a 9- to 12-year sentence with the added three year gun specification, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.