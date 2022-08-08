Man found guilty in deadly shootings outside Dayton club, market

A jury found a man guilty in two deadly shootings that took place within hours of each other in Dayton in 2019.
Christopher L. Smith, 31, was convicted of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. It is not clear when his sentencing is scheduled to take place.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Smith reportedly shot and killed Brandon Harris and Clarence Brown, both 34, within 12 hours of each other and at places approximately 100 feet apart.
The first shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. outside Rick’s Jazz Club on Lakeview Avenue. Harris was killed in the shooting and another man was reportedly injured.
Almost eight hours later, around 10:10 a.m., Brown was shot outside the Save Food Super Market on Germantown Street. Brown was transported to the hospital, where he died from injuries.
Investigators identified Smith as a suspect through witness interviews, surveillance videos and ballistic information, according to the prosecutor’s office.
