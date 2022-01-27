Man found guilty of altering court order for parenting time

Fairborn detectives investigated and determined the order was fake. When confronted, Saunders told police his attorney must have forged the document.

Detectives also conducted a forensic review of the document.

“The data showed conclusively that Saunders had manipulated the court’s original order and created the fraudulent order provided to the police,” the release stated.

“Court orders regarding parenting time should be of the utmost importance to both parents, and they carry the force of law and are to be respected. Mr. Saunders not only failed to comply with the court’s order, he decided to fabricate one,” Prosecutor David Hayes stated. “This is not only a crime against the court, but it resulted in some terrifying moments for the mother of these children.”

Saunders will be sentenced at a later date, when he faces up to 63 months in prison and a fine of up to $15,250.