Police investigating homicide in Dayton

Officers are investigating a homicide after they were dispatched to South Patterson Boulevard shortly after midnight Thursday.
Police were called to a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Patterson Boulevard near West Stewart Street around 12:42 a.m., according to an incident report.
The report listed the complainant as a 41-year-old woman. It is not clear what led up to her death or what caused it.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
