Man found not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

Johnson was accused in the Feb. 9, 2020, shooting death of 40-year-old Corleone Lewis.

Johnson was involved in an altercation on the front porch of a South Broadway Street home when the fight turned physical, according to court records.

Lewis reportedly tried to break up the fight when Johnson pulled out a gun and fired two rounds near Lewis and two others, according to an affidavit.

Lewis was shot, as well as another person who was reportedly hit in the ankle. Johnson was shot in the arm during the second round, according to police.