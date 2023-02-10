Man found not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

A jury found a man not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in a deadly shooting three years ago, but convicted him on tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dayveon Johnson, 33, was initially indicted on murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Following a jury trial, he was found guilty of tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons and not guilty of all other charges.
It is not clear if a sentencing date has been scheduled. We have reached out to Johnson’s defense team for a statement and will update this story once we receive a response.
Johnson was accused in the Feb. 9, 2020, shooting death of 40-year-old Corleone Lewis.
Johnson was involved in an altercation on the front porch of a South Broadway Street home when the fight turned physical, according to court records.
Lewis reportedly tried to break up the fight when Johnson pulled out a gun and fired two rounds near Lewis and two others, according to an affidavit.
Lewis was shot, as well as another person who was reportedly hit in the ankle. Johnson was shot in the arm during the second round, according to police.
