Man found struck, killed on US 35 in Dayton

A man found dead early Monday morning along the side of U.S. 35 in Dayton is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to U.S. 35 West at Liscum Drive, where they found the man’s body.

“”His injuries and debris in the roadway suggested the male had been struck by a vehicle, which had left the scene,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said.

Traffic Services Unit detectives responded and are investigating.

A section of U.S. 35 was shut down for approximately 2½ hours during the investigation.

