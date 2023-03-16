2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Dayton

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate two sobriety checkpoints tonight in Dayton.
The OVI checkpoints are between 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. in the areas of North James H. McGee Boulevard at North Gettysburg Avenue, and South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street.
Ohio law requires law enforcement agencies to announce times and locations of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.
The OVI checkpoints and enhanced patrols around St. Patrick’s Day are an effort to deter and apprehend impaired drivers. The majority of the deadliest crashes occur at the start and throughout holiday weekends, according to the task force.
