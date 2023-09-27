Man gets 4 to 6 years in prison in sexual assault of UD student

A man convicted last month of sexually assaulting a University of Dayton student in April will spend four to six years in prison.

Marquece Allen Simmons Sr., 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle after a jury on Aug. 28 found him guilty of aggravated burglary, rape and sexual battery. Solle also designated Simmons a Tier III sex offender, meaning that once released from prison he will have to register his address every 90 days for life.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

University of Dayton police were called around 6 a.m. April 15 to a house in the 1900 block of Trinity Avenue leased by UD students.

A woman said she was awakened by the suspect while she was sleeping on a couch, and that he sexually assaulted her, told her his name was “Dimitri,” got up and walked into the kitchen and then left out the front door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(The woman’s) roommates found doorbell camera video of the suspect entering and leaving their house,” the document stated.

The video showed the suspect enter a car parked along a nearby curb.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigators were able to identify Simmons as the suspect, and his probation officer confirmed he was the same man seen in the doorbell camera video, the affidavit stated.

Once released from prison, Simmons also will serve five years of probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.