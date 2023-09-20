Plea hearing set for ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor indicted on rape charges

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 4 in the case of a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor charged with rape and other counts, according to an entry filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

John C. Amos, 51, of Miamisburg, was indicted last year on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He resigned from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office the day of his indictment.

Court records say that on June 12, 2020, Montgomery County sheriff’s detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.

The accuser told detectives that he was drinking with Amos — whom he’d never met — at a bar and became extremely intoxicated. A bartender called a cab, which allegedly took them back to Amos’ house, where the man claims he was sexually assaulted while losing and regaining consciousness.

Dayton Daily News does not name alleged victims of sexual violence.

Amos pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a trial date was previously set for Oct. 10. An indictment is an allegation and a defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

