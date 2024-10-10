Man gets life without parole for sexually abusing 3 young girls in Dayton

A jury convicted him Sept. 19 of three counts of rape involving a child younger than 10; three counts of attempted rape, including one involving a child younger than 10 and one involving a child younger than 13; two counts of kidnapping; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, including five involving a child younger than 13.

Bansobeza also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which is the highest level. If he should ever be released from prison, he would be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation Aug. 14, 2023, when a woman took her 9-year-old daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital because she had concerns the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said they happened during the spring of that year, the affidavit stated.

While investigating, detectives also became aware of an 8-year-old girl who described multiple similar incidents, court documents read.

Bansobeza was indicted in January for a second time after a third girl came forward who made similar sexual assault allegations against him.

He is held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Correctional Reception Center in Orient for processing before he is assigned to a prison to serve out his sentence.