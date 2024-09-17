Man who fires 17 shots at woman in Harrison Twp., flees deputies gets nearly 5 years in prison

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called May 27 to the 1900 block of Gant Drive on a report of shots fired, where they found a woman who said she was assaulted by Wagner before he fired approximately 17 times toward her before he fled in a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“A large number” of bullet casings were found in the area of Gant Drive, and several rounds hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place. Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom where two adults had been sleeping, and two rounds were found in a child’s room where the child had been asleep as well, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Four days after the shots fired call, on May 31, deputies spotted Wagner driving near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road in Harrison Twp. and tried to pull him over. However, Wagner fled, which led to a brief high-speed pursuit that ended when Wagner crashed into a parked car in Dayton and then ren away. He was found in a nearby apartment and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

As part of his plea agreement, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of assault and one count of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

Once Wagner is released from prison, his driver’s license will be suspended for three years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.