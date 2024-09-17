Dayton man gets at least 15 years for stabbing woman more than 30 times, hitting her with bat

A Dayton man will spend at least the next 15 years in prison for nearly killing the mother of his two young children in February by attacking stabbing her more than 30 times before beating her with a baseball bat.
Javon Dariun Owensby Sr., 28, was sentenced Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. to 15 to 21½ years in prison. He pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to attempted murder and felonious assault, plus domestic violence for an April 2023 assault when the victim was pregnant with their second child.
Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 12:05 a.m. Feb. 10 on reports of a stabbing at an apartment in the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive, just off Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman bleeding from her neck, head and back, with blood throughout the apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Owensby’s attorney sought a 10-year sentence, arguing his client had no prior record, that he turned himself in to police and that he pleaded guilty.
“Though the underlying acts are admittedly gruesome, this level of responsibility taken is rarely seen in such a serious case,” attorney John Pinard wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Prosecutors argued that Owensby’s guilty plea alone does not mean he has shown remorse for his crimes. He “appears to have acquiesced to the fact that these were not crimes for which he could escape culpability. Beyond that acceptance, there has been no showing of genuine remorse from defendant to this point,” a sentencing memorandum stated.
The prosecution described the apartment as a “bloodbath” from the bedroom into the living room where the attack ended. “There is blood on the walls and pooled on the floor. Defendant beat and stabbed (the victim) with such force that her blood sprayed onto the ceiling of the apartment,” the document read.
The victim suffered traumatic injuries including lacerations to multiple veins and fractures throughout her body, with several to her facial area that required surgery. She “was stabbed so violently in her head that the tip of the knife broke off and remains in her skull to this day.” She was hospitalized for weeks, had several operations and continues to receive follow up care for her injuries, the memo stated. … “(The victim’s) life will never be the same and she will never fully recover from these injuries, both physical and psychological.”
