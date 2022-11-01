Man gets probation in sex-related case involving girl, 5, in Centerville

The allegations stem from a July 6, 2019, incident in Centerville involving a 5-year-old girl who was known to him, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The court ordered Johnson to serve up to five years of community control sanctions not to exceed five years, with monitored time not to exceed three years. Johnson also was ordered to forfeit a cellphone seized by the Centerville Police Department as part of the investigation, according to court documents.