Man gets probation in sex-related case involving girl, 5, in Centerville

A Washington Twp. man was sentenced to probation in connection to a 2019 sex-related case involving a 5-year-old girl in Centerville.
Curtis G. Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court via a bill of information to a misdemeanor charge of possessing criminal tools.
He originally was indicted in April 2021 for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, with a victim younger than 13; and misdemeanor public indecency.
The allegations stem from a July 6, 2019, incident in Centerville involving a 5-year-old girl who was known to him, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
The court ordered Johnson to serve up to five years of community control sanctions not to exceed five years, with monitored time not to exceed three years. Johnson also was ordered to forfeit a cellphone seized by the Centerville Police Department as part of the investigation, according to court documents.
