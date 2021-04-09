X

Man indicted on sex-related charges involving 5-year-old girl in Centerville

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Washington Twp. man was indicted Friday on sex-related charges from nearly two years ago involving a 5-year-old girl in Centerville.

Curtis G. Johnson, 27, was issued a summons to appear April 22 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, with a victim younger than 13; and misdemeanor public indecency.

The allegations stem from a July 6, 2019, incident in Centerville involving a 5-year-old girl who was known to him, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman,

“The victim disclosed the incident to a family member, who reported it to law enforcement,” he said.

The case was filed against him in October, court records show.

