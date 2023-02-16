Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting late Wednesday in Dayton.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 10:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.
A 911 caller said that the shooting was accidental and the man was shot in the stomach.
Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.
In Other News
1
Ohio seeks to shut down realty broker over ‘misleading’ illegal benefit...
2
Englewood police recover $170K worth of stolen MVCTC equipment in...
3
Jury acquits woman in fatal shooting; ‘This was a clear case of...
4
Charges dismissed for reporter arrested at East Palestine press...
5
Dayton drug dealer gets more than 20 years after overdose deaths
About the Author