Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
1 hour ago

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting late Wednesday in Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 10:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.

A 911 caller said that the shooting was accidental and the man was shot in the stomach.

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

