Man in critical condition following morning shooting in Trotwood

A man is in critical condition after receiving surgery following a shooting in Trotwood early Friday morning.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but required surgery, according to Trotwood police.
Shortly after midnight, police were called to the 6200 block of Lorimer Street on a report of a person shot. Prior to the officers’ arrival an update indicated the victim was taken to the hospital via a personal vehicle, according to police.
Suspect information is unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
We will update this story as more information is available.
