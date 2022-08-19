dayton-daily-news logo
Man in custody after jumping in river to escape police in Dayton

A man is in custody after they jumped in the Great Miami River in an attempt to elude MetroParks police this afternoon.

The incident began around 5:01 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at the Island MetroPark on East Helena Street.

Dispatchers said that a man fled from MetroParks police and jumped into the river, prompting a call for a water rescue response.

In scanner traffic, police said that the man made it out of the water, and around 5:30 p.m. dispatchers confirmed the man was in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

