Pair use truck, chain to rip out ATM at Huber Heights bank

Two suspects used a truck and a chain early Friday to rip out an ATM from the concrete outside Chase Bank in Huber Heights.
Police responded to an alarm just before 4:30 a.m. at the bank, 6130 Chambersburg Road, after the bank’s monitoring system reported tampering and surveillance cameras recorded two males putting a chain around the standalone ATM, said Lt. Brian Carr of the Huber Heights Police Division.
The duo pulled the ATM out of the concrete using the truck, then drove a short distance in the parking lot and stopped beside Get Air trampoline park, within a one-tenth mile at 6020 Chambersburg Road.
“The suspects abandoned the vehicle and the ATM,” Carr said. “The ATM was recovered and it was later found that no money had been stolen from the ATM.”
The suspects, described as “tall looking males,” have not been found. Carr said as police learn more they will be able to provide additional details.
