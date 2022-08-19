Pair use truck, chain to rip out ATM at Huber Heights bank

Police responded to an alarm just before 4:30 a.m. at the bank, 6130 Chambersburg Road, after the bank’s monitoring system reported tampering and surveillance cameras recorded two males putting a chain around the standalone ATM, said Lt. Brian Carr of the Huber Heights Police Division.

The duo pulled the ATM out of the concrete using the truck, then drove a short distance in the parking lot and stopped beside Get Air trampoline park, within a one-tenth mile at 6020 Chambersburg Road.